Cottonwood man dies in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday has claimed the life of a Cottonwood man.

Craig Larry Burk, 52, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving went through an intersection, struck a ditch, and then hit an embankment.

Burk was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Gin Road, approximately five miles south of Dothan, in Houston County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.