JACKSON COUNTY, Florida — A Cottonwood man died Saturday night following a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV with three occupants inside was traveling south on Timberlake Road in Jackson County before approaching a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 2. At the same time the SUV was coming up to the stop sign, a pickup truck carrying two Cottonwood residents was traveling east on State Road 2.

Officials said at around 9:15 p.m., the SUV attempted to turn left onto State Road 2 and collided with the pickup truck. The impact caused the truck to overturn and rollover.

A 29-year-old man who was inside the pickup died from his injuries while another passenger, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The three passengers in the SUV suffered minor injuries.