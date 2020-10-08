 Skip to main content
Cottonwood woman arrested after two-county car chase for multiple theft, drug charges
A Cottonwood woman was arrested Wednesday after a car chase that ended in Dale County.

Wendy Leigh Money, 43, was first spotted in Dothan, where she wanted on two charges of third-degree theft of property. A Dothan police officer apprehended her but could not stop her.

She fled to Dale County, dropped off a passenger in a neighborhood, and was spotted by Dale County police officers, who pursued her in another chase.

Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said the second part of the pursuit lasted under two minutes. Officers used a pursuit immobilization technique (PIT) to stop her vehicle.

“Once that was executed, she became immobilized and we were able to take her into custody,” Bynum said.

The two-county car chase led to multiple other charges, including reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, and third-degree criminal mischief resulting from running over a “Road Work Ahead” sign, according to Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. Upon searching Money’s car, officers also discovered of a small plastic bag of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with third-degree forgery.

Her bonds for two third-degree theft of property charges total $20,000 and her first appearance in court on those charges was scheduled for Thursday morning.

Bonds on other felony and drug charges total over $22,000. She was transported to the Houston County Jail on Thursday morning.

Wendy Leigh Money

Wendy Leigh Money, 43, of Cottonwood

 Sable Riley
