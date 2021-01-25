Cottonwood woman arrested for stealing car after asking for ride

A Cottonwood woman who led officers in a two-county car chase in October was arrested again last week for stealing a car.

Wendy Leigh Money, 43, is being charged with first-degree theft of property and disorderly conduct.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Money called an acquaintance and asked for a ride somewhere. A woman picked Money up at a local motel she was staying and sometime later stopped at a local business in the 700 block of Ross Clark Circle near Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center.

“The victim went into the business while Money stayed in her car,” Owens said. “After being in the business for a period of time, she came outside and her car was gone.”

The victim gave officers information about where Money was staying. Later that day, Dothan police saw the stolen vehicle in the motel parking lot and arrested Money shortly after.

Money’s bond was set at $10,000.

