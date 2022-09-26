County approves hospital tax

Houston County commissioners granted a request from the Houston County Health Care Authority to increase a special hospital tax to the full 4 mills approved by voters more than 70 years ago.

After representatives of the health care authority and Southeast Health made their case before the county commission last week, Monday’s vote to approve the request was relatively quick.

The Houston County Health Care Authority has been authorized to receive 4 mills in a special hospital tax since 1949. The full millage was collected until the 1980s, when the health care authority dropped the rate to 1 mill. Since 2012, the heath care authority has collected 2.5 mills.

During Thursday’s administrative meeting, representatives said skyrocketing contract labor costs, lower federal reimbursements, and ongoing inflation has created a “perfect storm” for the hospital with a projected $10 million operating loss for this year and a budget for next year that includes a $15 million operating loss.

Following Monday’s vote, Commissioner Brandon Shoupe said he was satisfied with the explanation from Southeast Health’s Chief Financial Officer Derek Miller and health care authority legal counsel William Nichols on why the full tax was needed for the hospital.

“I still have a lot of concerns, but they did a good job addressing some of the concerns that I have,” Shoupe said.

As the incoming chairman, Shoupe said he wants to improve relations with the hospital authority. The 13-member board oversees Southeast Health, and 12 of the members are appointed by the district county commissioners.

The county’s attorney advised commissioners on Thursday that the commission had no choice but to levy and collect the hospital tax. Commissioner Ricky Herring abstained from Monday’s vote, citing his desire to see an attorney general’s opinion on what control the county has over the millage rate collected for the hospital.

In 2012, the Houston County Health Care Authority began receiving another 1.5 mills for a total of 2.5 mills to meet financial requirements for the accreditation of the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The full 4 mills will be collected starting in the tax year that begins Oct. 1, 2023, and ends Sept. 30, 2024.

In other business, Monday:

- Commissioners approved an allocation of $1 million for a green space project in downtown Dothan. The project is part of the city’s larger City Center and will be near where Porter Park and the Dothan Opera House are currently located. It will be adjacent to a planned Wiregrass Arts and Innovation Center.

Houston County’s allocation comes from the $20.6 million the county received through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

- The commission approved a request from the City of Ashford to perform site work for a new volunteer fire station.

- Commission Chairman Mark Culver announced that the commission’s first regular meeting in October will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, rather than that Monday, which is a holiday. County offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10.