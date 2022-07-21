County considers pay increase to retain employees, attract new hires

Houston County employees may get a cost of living adjustment starting with the Aug. 1 payroll in an effort to retain current employees and attract applicants.

County commissioners will vote Monday on cost of living pay raises for both current employees and vacant positions. The Houston County Commission meets at 10 a.m.

A specific percentage was not set during Thursday’s administrative meeting, but Commission Chairman Mark Culver said everything from 5% to 7.5% to 9% and 10% have all been discussed.

“We currently have 45 vacancies in our staff,” Culver said. “That’s an 11% vacancy rate in Houston County. That is completely not satisfactory. We’re almost to the point that it’s become difficult to provide the services that we need to provide.”

The pay increases come a month after Chief Administrative Officer Peter Covert held budget meetings with department heads to go over manpower and capital needs. Culver said during those meetings almost every department head talked about their inability to hire people and fill vacancies.

The vacancies are throughout all county departments, Culver said.

Commissioners will also vote on paying for current and future increases by obligating funds the county receives from the Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT), a flat 8% tax collected by sellers outside of Alabama, such as online merchants, for all sales into the state. It’s a revenue stream that has grown about $1.5 million over the last two years, Culver said.

Houston County does a pay study every four years and is set to do one in 2023, but Culver said the county cannot afford to wait, especially with the current level of inflation, the number of vacancies, and competitive pay available in both the private sector and other government jobs.

Culver said administrative staff has been looking at county budgets and moving funds around, even making cuts or delaying purchases where possible.

“Honestly, our position is we feel like we need to take care of our people before we buy new stuff,” Culver said.

Commissioners Doug Sinquefield and Brandon Shoupe were not in attendance Thursday, and Shoupe is not expected to be at Monday’s meeting. However, Shoupe left a written message for Culver to read expressing his support for the pay increase.

Commissioners Curtis Harvey and Ricky Herring expressed their support for the pay increase and said the county’s pay is already behind the City of Dothan.

“I really think we need to do something now,” Harvey said. “… I’d be comfortable with somewhere 7.5 to 9% cost of living adjustment. I think that’s where we should be.”