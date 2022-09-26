County denies liquor license for Wicksburg business

If a Wicksburg bar and grill owner wants to operate immediately, he’ll have to do it without a liquor license.

During their Monday meeting, the Houston County Commission denied the request for a lounge retail liquor license by JCBC Good Times, doing business as Horizon Bar and Grill.

An “Opening Soon” sign for Horizon has been up for a while and was still up Monday.

Commissioner Brandon Shoupe, who represents the Wicksburg community, made the motion to deny the license, saying that he has not received any positive feedback from the community.

The establishment formerly operated as Teasers, an adult entertainment club, and the Horizon Bar and Grill proprietor, Michael Kent, worked for Teasers. The business is located at 14634 U.S. Highway 84 W., near the intersection of U.S. 84 and State Highway 123.

Kent was at Monday’s meeting with his attorney Denny Holloway, a retired circuit judge.

The history of violence at Teasers was the source for opposition. A 2012 shooting killed three people, but Kent said he didn’t work for Teasers at the time and was living out of the area when that shooting occurred.

Kent said Horizon Bar and Grill will only be open to those 21 and older. It will close at 2 a.m., Kent said, adding that most problems at Teasers happened after 2 a.m.

Chairman Mark Culver said in the face of a liquor license denial, Kent would have to appeal to circuit court for a license, and the court could issue the license if Kent meets all the requirements.

“It’s this commission’s duty to do what it feels is in the best interest of the citizens, but the legal process is separate from that,” Culver said.

Kent said he would try to operate as a restaurant in the meantime. He operates two Dothan establishments. The Crazy Monkey Bar and Grill on the Ross Clark Circle has pool tables, a bar, and a menu featuring appetizers, sandwiches, pizza and other food. Ramus Pizzeria is located across from Cowboy’s on U.S. 231 South.

Holloway said Kent has made improvements to the building in Wicksburg, including the kitchen, and has put new lights and added cameras to the parking lot, Holloway said.

Plans, Holloway said, are to make Horizon Bar and Grill more of a sports-themed bar with pool tables, basketball hoops, a dance floor, air hockey, a foosball table, and a food menu. Holloway said the dance platforms from Teasers have all been removed.

“So the only reason left is the bad taste it has in everybody’s mouth for the way it used to be run,” Holloway said. “But I feel that from what I’ve seen … the place would wind up being an asset to the community.”

Those who spoke Monday against the liquor license just weren’t convinced that things would be different.

Kenneth Hardy, who owns Hardy’s Family Restaurant, said the bar’s history has been a checkered one, going all the way back to when it was The Oasis and fights were a constant occurrence. Local opinion, he said, didn’t change much over the years – Wicksburg residents want it gone.

“The local people are not attending this place,” Hardy said. “It’s people outside the community from Enterprise, from Geneva, from wherever. The local people aren’t attending … it’s been a thorn in their side ever since.”

Ronnie Driskell, a business owner in Wicksburg, said the unincorporated community is changing with more families moving into the area. The site, he said, is not far from the Wicksburg schools as well as local churches.

“We’re becoming a bedroom community of Dothan; we’re growing like crazy,” he said.