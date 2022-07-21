County school personnel, law enforcement revisit active shooter training

There’s still evil out there.

That was a message Houston County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert Hopkins reinforced Thursday as he spoke to Houston County Schools personnel who gathered for active shooter training.

Hopkins, division commander for the sheriff department’s school resource officer division, shared plenty of examples of schools impacted by shootings over the years as well as churches, malls, grocery stores, theaters, yoga studios, military installations, banks, nightclubs, hair salons, and music festivals.

He even reminded them the Wiregrass is not immune to such mass killings. In 2009, a 28-year-old man killed 10 people – five of them relatives – in Kinston and Samson before killing himself at a Geneva business. Among the victims was an 18-month-old.

“We’re going to be dealing with it as a community,” Hopkins said prior to Thursday’s training. “Something that’s as tragic as this, an event like this, we’re going to be dealing with it together, so we’ve got to know what roles each play.”

It was a timely refresher given ongoing reports surrounding a May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Reports have been critical of how long it took Texas law enforcement to engage the shooter who killed two teachers and 19 children.

A Texas House committee report raised concerns about the lack of central leadership among law enforcement at the scene in Uvalde as well as the school itself having strayed from its own safety measures by propping doors open and leaving them unlocked. Some faculty and staff, the report revealed, didn’t take the initial shooter alert seriously because they had become desensitized to lockdown alerts. Robb Elementary had 47 lockdown alerts since February mostly due to immigration-related police pursuits in the area. Uvalde is 50 miles east of the border with Mexico.

Houston County Schools Superintendent Brandy White said he has spoken with Sheriff Donald Valenza about doing monthly assessments in county schools to identify necessary improvements and make sure a strong safety plan is in place.

White said the school system has done active shooter training before, but it’s not something done on a regular basis.

“I think it just needs to be fluid plan that we continue to do,” White said. “You can have a plan in place, but your plan is going to be determined by the circumstances. So it could change and people need to be made aware, and we need to continue to tweak those plans.”

And while the school system’s full safety plan is not shared with the general public, White said he wants parents to know that the district and the Sheriff’s Office are working together to keep schools as safe as possible.

White said that while school officials may understand better what teachers and students are capable of, law enforcement better understands how to prevent mass shootings.

“I think it’s important to come together as a team so that both sides develop a plan that would be most beneficial,” White said.

Hopkins said as a scene such as an active shooter unfolds, there’s bound to be confusion and chaos, which makes training even more important. As he told the school system personnel during the training, the cavalry will come, but they could be on their own until help arrives.

Shootings like the one in Uvalde serve as tragic reminders that training is necessary, Hopkins said.

“Unfortunately, tragic incidences like this remind us why we do that training,” he said. “It instills in us that there is still that evil out there… Hopefully, it will never happen, but we’ll be prepared if it does.”