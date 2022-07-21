County to vote to move ahead with water improvements

Houston County commissioners are close to approving the first agreement to spend federal money the county received through the American Rescue Plan.

During their Monday meeting, commissioners will consider a resolution and a sub-recipient agreement with the Houston County Water Authority for an infrastructure project that will construct a new 250,000-gallon water tank and a 16-inch water line down the U.S. 231 South corridor all the way to the Florida state line.

The $5-million project will improve water service down the four-lane corridor, including the county’s distribution park. The commission has previously approved allocating the funding for the water improvements.

Houston County received $20.6 million through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

“This is a momentous moment for the county as this the first of soon to be many ARPA projects to expend funds from the federal government for the citizens on infrastructure and COVID mitigation,” Houston County Chief Administrative Officer Peter Covert said. “… It is a slow and very comprehensive process to get to this point, but this project has been reviewed and approved as eligible.”

Earlier this year, commissioners approved a priority list for how some of the money will be allocated. States and local governments have until the end of 2024 to obligate their funds and until the end of 2026 to spend the federal money.

Commission Chairman Mark Culver said the process to get projects approved is cumbersome and federal regulations have to be followed.

“They’re not just writing us a check for $20 million and saying, ‘Here, go spend this money on anything you want to’,” Culver said. “There are certain things that this money can be spent on, and we have to be sure that everything we spend it on will meet federal muster because they are all, all these funds, are subject to federal audit individually.”

As discussion of the project at Thursday administrative meeting unfolded, it was unclear if the water authority’s project would serve both the sides of the highway.

The water line will be laid on the east side of the highway with three intersection connections on the west side, according to Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker, who provided the answer after resident George Trotter asked commissioners if the water line would serve both sides of the highway.

Along with the water authority project, the Houston County Commission set funding priorities for municipal sewer projects, securing industrial property, window replacement in the administrative building, green space in downtown Dothan, and a building to store Homeland Security equipment.

In other business, Monday:

- The commission will vote to amend the project scope of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The county received $400,000 for COVID-related projects and spent the bulk of that on a mobile health unit. With about $114,000 left over, the county had planned to build a storage building for personal protective equipment (PPE). However, bids exceeded the county’s budget and were rejected. The county now plans to add PPE storage to a building being constructed for Homeland Security equipment. As for the CDBG money, the county plans to spend around $70,000 to retrofit bathrooms at Houston County Community Corrections to limit surfaces that have to be touched.

- Commissioners will consider approving an application for state industrial access funds at the request of the Industrial Development Board. The Alabama Department of Transportation industrial access program provides public access for eligible economic development projects.

Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said there is an economic development project in the Hodgesville and Inez Road area that will involve a multi-million dollar investment and about 100 jobs.

No other details were shared on the project, which has been given a codename similar to the FedEx logistic facility announced last year. Parker said the application for the industrial access funds has to be to the state by Aug. 4.

“We’re really excited about a lot of good things,” Parker said.