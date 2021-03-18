County using $400K CARES grant for mobile vaccine unit, new PPE storage

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We felt it was important to figure out a way that we could get vaccines out to senior centers or other facilities out in the county,” Culver said. “This vehicle will allow that; it will let us take the vaccines out to the public.”

This project will be in partnership with the Houston County Health Department, who will provide staffing for the mobile unit. The county will be in charge of maintenance on the vehicle, and the health department will cover sanitation of the unit.

The leftover money from the grant will be used to build a warehouse that will be equipped to store personal protective equipment (PPE) and will house the mobile unit as well. Currently, the county has been storing PPE at the Farm Center, which Culver said is not equipped to keep a lot of the PPE.

“The new building will be available to county EMS, EMA or the health department to store PPE,” VanScyoc said. “The Farm Center just isn’t conducive to house all of that PPE; this building will be insulated to properly house all the equipment and the mobile unit.”

VanScyoc said this project is a great investment because it will be useful beyond COVID, after the pandemic.