County using $400K CARES grant for mobile vaccine unit, new PPE storage

The Houston County Commission will be voting at Monday’s meeting to adopt two resolutions that will allow the county to apply for a CARES Act Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), allocated by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
Emily VanScyoc, Community and Economic Development Director at Southeast Regional Planning and Development Commission, spoke at Thursday’s administrative meeting about what the county plans to do the $400,000 grant.
VanScyoc told the commission that they must present a plan for how the allotted money will be used with regard to COVID-19, and the state will approve the plan before they receive the grant.
VanScyoc said she had met with mayors and local government officials across the area to decided where the most help was needed, and it was determined a mobile unit that could travel to rural and low income areas around the county would be the best strategy for the grant.
“We wanted to come up with a plan that would benefit the entire county and something that would have future use as well,” VanScyoc said. “We saw that transportation had been an issue in some areas and a mobile unit that could travel and bring needed services to these people would be very beneficial.”
Commission Chairman Mark Culver said he had heard a litany of complaints and concerns from county residents about having to drive to Dothan for testing, and now for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We felt it was important to figure out a way that we could get vaccines out to senior centers or other facilities out in the county,” Culver said. “This vehicle will allow that; it will let us take the vaccines out to the public.”
This project will be in partnership with the Houston County Health Department, who will provide staffing for the mobile unit. The county will be in charge of maintenance on the vehicle, and the health department will cover sanitation of the unit.
The leftover money from the grant will be used to build a warehouse that will be equipped to store personal protective equipment (PPE) and will house the mobile unit as well. Currently, the county has been storing PPE at the Farm Center, which Culver said is not equipped to keep a lot of the PPE.
“The new building will be available to county EMS, EMA or the health department to store PPE,” VanScyoc said. “The Farm Center just isn’t conducive to house all of that PPE; this building will be insulated to properly house all the equipment and the mobile unit.”
VanScyoc said this project is a great investment because it will be useful beyond COVID, after the pandemic.
“We need it right now for vaccines, but even after we are past this the county will have the mobile unit to help distribute flu vaccines or whatever type of booster shot or annual vaccine COVID-19 will need,” VanScyoc said. “It could even be used to set up at senior centers for routine wellness checks; it’s multipurpose.”
The application for the grant is due by April 1, which it will then have to be approved by the state. VanScyoc said they hope to have the mobile unit up and running within a couple of months.
