County votes to reimburse Gordon for audit

Houston County will reimburse the Town of Gordon for a financial audit the town seeks to help get its finances in order.

County commissioners voted Monday to amend its agreement with the town, located in Southeast Houston County, to fund the audit. While the county voted in May to approve paying $16,500 for the audit, commissioners hoped to pay the auditor directly. However, commissioners learned they could not pay the auditor directly, so they chose to amend the agreement and instead reimburse the Town of Gordon for the $16,500.

It will be up to Gordon on how to pay for the audit upfront.

Last month, Gordon Mayor Charles Dismuke, elected to his term in 2020, requested an audit of years 2017-2021 following several turbulent years politically for the town.

According to Dismuke, Gordon needs the financial audit so the town can qualify for loan programs and grants that will help it move forward and become financially stable. Dismuke told commissioners that bills had gone unpaid under a previous administration and that the city owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in bills, state and federal garnishments, and loan payments.

In 2017, Gordon’s then-mayor Elbert Melton was charged with voter fraud stemming from his 2016 election and second-degree theft pertaining to $1,700 in town funds. He was found guilty on two counts of voter fraud in 2019 and removed from office. Melton clashed with council members during his tenure as mayor. Prior to his conviction, the town council stripped Melton of his mayoral duties following his absence during Hurricane Michael.

In other business during Monday’s Houston County Commission meeting, commissioners voted to make Juneteeth a county holiday. The recommendation came from the county’s personnel board and keeps the county on the state’s holiday schedule.

Juneteenth commemorates the date of June 19, 1865, when the last remaining enslaved people in the U.S. received news of emancipation – two years after slavery was abolished. It was made a federal holiday last year and became a state holiday this year.

While the holiday is June 19, it will be observed on Monday, June 20, for county and state offices. Houston County Sanitation crews will be working on June 20, picking up household garbage.

