Couple arrested for chemical endangerment of children

Following a tip about possible drug activity at a Dothan home, police arrested a couple for chemical endangerment of children.

Last week, officers with the Dothan Police Department were made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence in the 1200 block of Southland Drive, which is located off Woodland Drive inside the Ross Clark Circle. On Thursday, Oct. 6, officers and investigators went to Southland Drive residence and detected a strong odor of marijuana inside the residence, according to the Dothan Police Department.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence, leading to the discovery of drug activity inside the residence. Two adults and five children reside at the residence, according to police.

Durcelle Alfonza Beasley, 31, of Dothan was charged with one count of possession of marijuana second degree, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child. His bond was set at $15,300.

Sara Louise Hawkins, 36, of Dothan was charged with one count of possession of marijuana second degree, and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child. Her bond was set at $12,500.