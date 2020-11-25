Couple charged with identity theft in ongoing counterfeit money investigation

A couple arrested over the weekend are facing additional charges in an ongoing counterfeit money investigation.

Crystal Marie Fulford, 29, and Dale Dunlap Jr., 37, are being charged with identity theft, multiple counts of illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card, and additional counts of possession of a forged instrument.

During the investigation, officers discovered Dunlap and Fulford obtained a Social Security card and identification of someone who had recently passed away.

“The Social Security card and identification were found in the bedroom of Fulford and Dunlap and there were signs that these two tried to alter that identification with Dunlap’s name,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “During the search, we also found four debit/credit cards that were revealed to have been stolen.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers also found additional counterfeit money in the home.

On Sunday, officers executed a search of their home after a taxi driver said Dunlap paid him using a fake $20 bill. A large amount of counterfeit money was recovered, as well as crystal methamphetamine.

Dunlap, Fulford, and another roommate were arrested since the illegal items were in a shared space.