Couple who died same day from COVID-19 remembered as loving, genuine people

Both Wayne and Lauri Rogers were admitted to Southeast Health and placed in ICU. They’re conditions didn’t improve and eventually they were both intubated and placed on ventilation. They were in the hospital for nearly two weeks before they died.

The couple had been married around 30 years. Members of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Dothan, they loved to ride their Harley Davidson motorcycle together. Facebook photos show a couple who smiled warmly and weren’t above being silly with family.

“They were genuinely good people that would do anything for anybody,” said Davis, a nurse for Kindred Hospice who had kept her distance from her parents as a precaution during the pandemic.

Lauri Wood Rogers was born in Waterloo, Iowa, living the early part of her life there. She moved to Dothan in the mid-1970s and graduated from Dothan High School in 1978. She worked at Plaza Pharmacy, Doctor’s Center Pharmacy and then at Herff Jones before retiring in 2010, according to an obituary published in the Dothan Eagle.

“My mom, she was always life of the party, laughing and smiling,” Davis said. “Everybody knew she was in the room. There was always laughter around her.”