COVID-19 booster shot coming soon to people with compromised immune systems
COVID-19 vaccine

Vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Southeast Health.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Southeast Health is making preparations to begin offering the third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people with compromised immune systems, which was authorized Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

An announcement from the hospital will be forthcoming in the near future on the protocol for receiving the third dose, when it will be offered and how to schedule an appointment.

“Please do not show up at the vaccine clinic for the third dose before we announce our plans,” Southeast Health said in a news release. “Thank you for your patience as we work out the logistics for this third dose.”

