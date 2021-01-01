COVID-19 cases closely monitored at Dothan schools as reopening nears

Dothan City Schools is closely monitoring the number of active COVID-19 cases among students and staff as it considers reopening for the upcoming term.

Acting Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said a final decision won’t be made until Monday, the day staff returns to school, when there is a clearer picture of potential staffing shortages.

“That will more than likely be on a school-by-school basis; I don’t think we would look at the entire district,” Coe said. “We have to look at people we have out: number of students out; number of staff that are available – teachers, bus drivers, as well as CNP (Child Nutrition Program) staff. On top of that, we’ll take any advice or instruction from the Alabama Department of Health so the decision would be based on a number of factors.”

Before winter break, 170 students were quarantined due to positive COVID-19 tests and possible exposures. Dothan Preparatory Academy, the city’s lone junior high school, was forced to close due to a lack of teachers and substitutes to cover classes.

Post-Christmas COVID-19 cases in the Wiregrass are still on the rise however, threatening more school shutdowns in the area as they reopen. Many schools in north Alabama have decided to remain virtual as hospitalizations spike across the state.