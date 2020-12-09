COVID-19 cases spike among Wiregrass counties, mirroring state trend as mask mandate extended

State officials see dark days ahead as the percentage of positive COVID-19 test results go up and hospital beds are filled.
Hospitalizations continued to climb with 2,111 patients across Alabama hospitalized due to the illness as of Wednesday. The percentage of positive cases reached 14.8% for the week ending Dec. 5. In the last 14 days, the state has seen 41,430 confirmed cases, according to Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard updated daily by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that a statewide mask mandate will be extended until Jan. 22.
Wiregrass counties in Southeast Alabama have experienced their own increases due to the pandemic in the last few weeks. Out of the eight counties, there have been 2,076 confirmed cases in the last 14 days.
Houston County has had 673 confirmed cases followed by Coffee County with 375 and Dale County with 303 cases. Covington County has had 262 cases in the last 14 days followed by Geneva County with 156, Pike with 126, Henry with 102 and Barbour County with 79 cases.
Since March, the Wiregrass has had 11,820 confirmed cases plus another 7,030 probable cases. Probable cases involve patients who had the virus detected by an antigen test rather than a diagnostic test, were known to be in close contact with someone who had COVID-19, or who had COVID-19 listed on a death certificate as an underlying cause.
There have been a total of 189 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and another 44 probable deaths among Wiregrass residents since March, according to state figures.
Dale County has had the most deaths with 57 confirmed and two probable deaths due to COVID-19. Covington County has had 35 confirmed and three probable deaths; Houston County, 33 confirmed and 13 probable; Barbour County, 26 confirmed and four probable; Coffee County, 13 confirmed and 12 probable; Pike County, 12 confirmed and four probable; Geneva County, seven confirmed and five probable; and Henry County, six confirmed and one probable.
Statewide, Alabama has had 231,539 confirmed cases and 3,525 confirmed deaths since March.
A statewide mask mandate went into effect in July and has been extended several times as orders have expired.
The state order allows for exceptions to the mask mandate such as for children younger than 6 years old or for people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask.
Alabama issued its first statewide emergency health order on March 19.
The order still recommends that individuals minimize travel outside of their home, especially if sick, as well as washing hands frequently, not touching your face, covering sneezes and coughs, and disinfecting frequently-used items and surfaces as much as possible. Keeping a physical distance of at least 6 feet from people outside of your home is also recommended.
