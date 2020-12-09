COVID-19 cases spike among Wiregrass counties, mirroring state trend as mask mandate extended

State officials see dark days ahead as the percentage of positive COVID-19 test results go up and hospital beds are filled.

Hospitalizations continued to climb with 2,111 patients across Alabama hospitalized due to the illness as of Wednesday. The percentage of positive cases reached 14.8% for the week ending Dec. 5. In the last 14 days, the state has seen 41,430 confirmed cases, according to Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard updated daily by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that a statewide mask mandate will be extended until Jan. 22.

Wiregrass counties in Southeast Alabama have experienced their own increases due to the pandemic in the last few weeks. Out of the eight counties, there have been 2,076 confirmed cases in the last 14 days.

Houston County has had 673 confirmed cases followed by Coffee County with 375 and Dale County with 303 cases. Covington County has had 262 cases in the last 14 days followed by Geneva County with 156, Pike with 126, Henry with 102 and Barbour County with 79 cases.