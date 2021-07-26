COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to go up statewide and locally.
Frustration has been mounting recently with the spread of variants that are more contagious, such as the Delta variant. Health leaders have issued warnings about the risk to those who are unvaccinated, the possibility for breakthrough infections for vaccinated individuals and the need for boosters.
There were 916 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama on Monday, a jump from Friday when 733 hospitalizations were reported on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.
Alabama has had 14,221 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
The Wiregrass area’s two largest hospitals were also reporting increases in hospitalizations. Flowers Hospital reported 24 patients as of Monday while Southeast Health reported 39 patients with COVID-19. That’s up from a week ago when the Dothan hospitals reported 16 and 25 patients, respectively.
The Wiregrass has seen 1,584 new cases in the last 14 days with most new cases reported from four counties: Houston County with 534 new cases, Dale County with 286 new cases, Coffee County with 274, and Covington County with 198. The remaining Wiregrass counties each had less than 100 new cases.
Most Wiregrass counties have less than 30% vaccination rates.
Alabama has a percent positivity rate of 11.7% and the lowest vaccination rate in the country. The majority of Alabama counties are currently considered “very high” risk for transmission of COVID-19.
According to data reported by ADPH, Alabama has 1.58 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall issued guidance to address legal questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations. The office, according to a press release, has received a “sharp increase” in vaccine-related questions and complaints.
A new state law passed by the state Legislature and signed by the governor in May set up provisions on showing proof of vaccination.
The law prohibits state or local governments from issuing vaccine passports and from requiring immunization records for government services or entry into government buildings. Both public and private school systems are prohibited from requiring students to prove any new immunization status not required prior to Jan. 1, 2021, as a condition of attendance. And businesses cannot refuse goods or services – or admission – to consumers based on immunization status or lack of documentation. While a business can require masks and social distancing, it cannot discriminate based on a consumer’s refusal to confirm vaccination status, according to the attorney general’s guidance.
Marshall’s guidance addresses religious exemptions for vaccinations, stating that it is not necessary under the new state law for someone to claim a religious or medical exemption to avoid mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations. The guidance also states that residents are under no obligation to share personal information, including vaccination status, with “vaccination doorknockers” – community health ambassadors or volunteers that have been working door to door in other states.
Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey expressed her frustration over people remaining unvaccinated when asked by a reporter what more the state could do.
“These folks are choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain,” Ivey said while talking with reporters. “… Folks are supposed to have common sense. But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down… I’ve done all I know how to do. I can encourage you to do something, but I can’t make you take care of yourself.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.