COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to go up statewide and locally.

Frustration has been mounting recently with the spread of variants that are more contagious, such as the Delta variant. Health leaders have issued warnings about the risk to those who are unvaccinated, the possibility for breakthrough infections for vaccinated individuals and the need for boosters.

There were 916 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama on Monday, a jump from Friday when 733 hospitalizations were reported on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

Alabama has had 14,221 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

The Wiregrass area’s two largest hospitals were also reporting increases in hospitalizations. Flowers Hospital reported 24 patients as of Monday while Southeast Health reported 39 patients with COVID-19. That’s up from a week ago when the Dothan hospitals reported 16 and 25 patients, respectively.

The Wiregrass has seen 1,584 new cases in the last 14 days with most new cases reported from four counties: Houston County with 534 new cases, Dale County with 286 new cases, Coffee County with 274, and Covington County with 198. The remaining Wiregrass counties each had less than 100 new cases.