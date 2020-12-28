COVID-19 hospitalizations peak at Southeast Health over holiday weekend

While many in the Wiregrass enjoyed a long holiday weekend, another 42 patients were admitted to Southeast Health because of COVID-19 complications as hospitalizations continue to spike across Alabama.
The large number of new patients with the virus caused another new record of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, when the the area's largest health care facility recorded 70 inpatients at one time. On Monday, the hospital reported 69 hospitalizations.
In a Facebook post, Southeast Health noted an upward trend of weekly patients admitted for COVID-19 since Thanksgiving as cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase across the U.S. at an alarming rate.
Local health officials, along with the Alabama Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned against large holiday gatherings before Christmas, fearing the already alarming rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations will begin to overwhelm hospitals already struggling with staffing shortages if the upward trend continues.
Last week, the ADPH said hospitals statewide, including Dothan's Flowers Hospital, began receiving the Moderna vaccine. The first distribution is enough for 84,300 initial doses, which must be followed up with a booster shot 28 days later.
Southeast Health is continuing with its vaccination efforts after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, the first to gain the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization, two weeks ago. The first individuals to receive their initial dose will receive a booster shot next week – three weeks after the first. In clinical studies, the Pfizer vaccine was said to be 95% effective against the new coronavirus.
While the rate of new cases in most Wiregrass counties were slightly down in the last week compared to the week prior, large Christmas and New Year's gatherings threaten to create another surge of cases in the coming weeks as healthcare workers continue to be vaccinated.
As of Monday morning, there have been 465 new confirmed cases among Wiregrass residents in the last six days and an additional 16 confirmed deaths, mostly from Houston and Dale counties, along with an additional 12 probable deaths. In total, the ADPH has confirmed 216 deaths, and reported another 67 deaths in the area are probably linked to the virus as well.
Since Dec. 22, Barbour County has added 34 cases to total 840 since March; Coffee has 2,439 (+110); Covington has 1,515 (+18); Dale has 2,197 (+77); Geneva has 1,072 (+43); Henry has 707 (+38); Houston has 3,785 (+128); and Pike has 1,231 (+17).