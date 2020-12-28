COVID-19 hospitalizations peak at Southeast Health over holiday weekend

While many in the Wiregrass enjoyed a long holiday weekend, another 42 patients were admitted to Southeast Health because of COVID-19 complications as hospitalizations continue to spike across Alabama.

The large number of new patients with the virus caused another new record of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, when the the area's largest health care facility recorded 70 inpatients at one time. On Monday, the hospital reported 69 hospitalizations.

In a Facebook post, Southeast Health noted an upward trend of weekly patients admitted for COVID-19 since Thanksgiving as cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase across the U.S. at an alarming rate.

Local health officials, along with the Alabama Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned against large holiday gatherings before Christmas, fearing the already alarming rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations will begin to overwhelm hospitals already struggling with staffing shortages if the upward trend continues.

Last week, the ADPH said hospitals statewide, including Dothan's Flowers Hospital, began receiving the Moderna vaccine. The first distribution is enough for 84,300 initial doses, which must be followed up with a booster shot 28 days later.