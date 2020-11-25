COVID-19 survivors giving extra thanks

She couldn’t do much by herself, couldn’t walk on her own and could only stand for a few seconds at a time. On May 1, Bowen was transferred to Encompass Health for physical therapy where she stayed until May 7.

She eventually became strong enough to walk without assistance, but standing and walking for long periods left her winded. She returned to work on June 1, but she still has trouble catching her breath at times.

When she came out of the other side of COVID-19, Bowen said she felt a rollercoaster of emotions, especially seeing the numbers of those who had died.

“But I was more hopeful because I really thought I was dying when I was put on the vent,” she said. “I had already made peace with it. I had already called my family and said what I thought were going to be my final goodbyes. So to wake up and learn what all I had been through – it was scary and there was some anxiety there, but for the most part I was hopeful. I had just survived and from what I knew, they told me I had experienced a pretty rough bout of it. I thought if I could survive it and I could come out of it then I knew other people would too.”

She has a collection of masks that she keeps in her work bag, her car, hanging on the back of her front door. She keeps hand sanitizer with her at all times and washes her hands regularly