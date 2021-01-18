COVID-19 testing at Houston, Coffee health departments halted due to limited staffing

Drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics at Coffee and Houston County health departments are cancelled for the remainder of January.

In a press release, the Southeastern Public Health District office said the cancellations were due to limited staffing.

Resuming drive-up clinics will be re-evaluated on Jan. 27.

The Alabama Department of Public Health advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

•Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

•Social distance by staying six feet away from others.

•Avoid people who are sick.

•Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible.

•Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others.

•Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

•Monitor your health.

For more information, contact the Southeastern Public Health District at (334) 792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.