COVID-19 testing at Houston, Coffee health departments halted due to limited staffing

Drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics at Coffee and Houston County health departments are cancelled for the remainder of January.
In a press release, the Southeastern Public Health District office said the cancellations were due to limited staffing.
Resuming drive-up clinics will be re-evaluated on Jan. 27.
The Alabama Department of Public Health advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
•Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds.
•Social distance by staying six feet away from others.
•Avoid people who are sick.
•Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible.
•Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others.
•Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
•Monitor your health.
For more information, contact the Southeastern Public Health District at (334) 792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.