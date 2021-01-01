COVID-19 testing offered in Enterprise and Dothan in January

The Southeastern Public Health District offers COVID-19 testing in Enterprise and Dothan for patients who meet the testing criteria and while supplies are available.

Due to limited staffing in this district, testing is only being provided in Coffee and Houston counties at this time. No COVID-19 retesting will be done.

Testing is scheduled as follows:

Coffee County Health Department, 2841 Neal Metcalf Road, Enterprise, Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., Jan 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Houston County Health Department, 1781 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.. Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.