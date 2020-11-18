COVID-19 testing offered in Malvern on Thursday

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered by the Geneva County Health Department at Malvern Baptist Church on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m.
Appointments are not required. Testing is available to patients who meet the testing criteria and while supplies last. Malvern Baptist Church is located at 161 Church St. in Malvern near State Highway 52.
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.
Testing criteria are as follows:
• Persons with symptoms
• Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms
• Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction
ADPH advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds
• Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others
• Avoid people who are sick
• Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible
• Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others
• Cover coughs and sneezes
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
• Monitor your health
For more information, contact the Southeastern Public Health District at 334-792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.
