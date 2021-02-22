COVID-19 testing planned for Enterprise, Dothan

The Southeastern Public Health District continues to offer COVID-19 testing in Enterprise and Dothan for patients who meet the testing criteria and while supplies are available. Due to limited staffing in this district, testing is only being provided in Coffee and Houston counties at this time. No COVID-19 retesting will be done.

In Coffee County, testing will be held at the Coffee County Health Department, 2841 Neal Metcalf Road, in Enterprise from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on March 2, March 9, March 16, March 23 and March 30.

For Houston County, testing will be done at the Houston County Health Department, 1781 E. Cottonwood Road, in Dothan from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on March 3, March 10, March 17, March 24 and March 31.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

Those who meet testing criteria includes: persons with symptoms; healthcare facility workers; workers in congregate living settings; and first responders with symptoms.