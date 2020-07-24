COVID-19 testing set for July 30 in Hartford
This Dothan Eagle photo shows staff nurses with the Alabama Department of Public Health as they register individuals for testing at the Houston County Farm Center in July 2020. COVID-19 testing will be offered at a recreation park in Hartford by the Geneva County Health Department on July 30.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

A drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered by the Geneva County Health Department at the James S. Radford Recreation Park, 238 Rec Park Road off State Highway 52, in Hartford on Thursday, July 30, from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m.

Appointments are not required. Testing is available to patients who meet the testing criteria and while supplies last.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

Testing criteria are as follows:

- Persons with symptoms

- Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

- Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction

ADPH advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds

- Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others

- Avoid people who are sick

- Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible

- Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others

- Cover coughs and sneezes

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

- Monitor your health

For more information, contact the Southeastern Public Health District at 334-792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.

