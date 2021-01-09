COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline gets 1.1 million calls - ADPH: Do not call if not in qualifying group

The addition of these groups is not a full expansion into the next phase of the vaccine rollout, Phase 1b, which also includes workers in education, childcare, specific manufacturing jobs, food and agriculture, grocery stores, public transit, and the U.S. Postal Service. Specific information concerning these additional categories and other groups will be released when the state has more doses of the vaccine available.

Additionally, the ADPH said hospital switchboards continue to be overwhelmed with phone calls as well, and reminded those attempting to schedule an appointment must go through the ADPH call center and not local hospitals.

Residents seeking general information about COVID-19, the COVID-19 Information Hotline continues to be available at 1-800-270-7268 for general questions.