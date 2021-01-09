COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline gets 1.1 million calls - ADPH: Do not call if not in qualifying group

The massive volume of calls to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline that opened on Friday has health officials asking callers who do not currently qualify for the vaccine to stop calling to schedule an appointment.
“The COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline continues to receive a massive call volume, receiving over 1.1 million calls in the first day of being open to the public,” a news release from the Alabama Department of Public Health stated Saturday. “Please do not call the appointment line if you do not qualify to schedule a vaccine at this time. Due to the overwhelming amount of calls, our target population cannot get through to schedule their appointments.”
The COVID-19 vaccination appointments are currently only available for healthcare workers, people 75 years and older, and first responders (including law enforcement and firefighters).
The demand for vaccine continues to exceed supply in Alabama, with more than 300,000 healthcare workers and nearly 350,000 people that qualify for a vaccine at 75 years old and older.
To schedule an appointment for the free COVID-19 vaccination, individuals who currently qualify may call the ADPH toll-free phone number at 1-855-566-5333. Telephone calls are answered from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.
COVID-19 vaccinations for people in these groups will be provided by appointment only starting Monday, Jan. 18.
The addition of these groups is not a full expansion into the next phase of the vaccine rollout, Phase 1b, which also includes workers in education, childcare, specific manufacturing jobs, food and agriculture, grocery stores, public transit, and the U.S. Postal Service. Specific information concerning these additional categories and other groups will be released when the state has more doses of the vaccine available.
Additionally, the ADPH said hospital switchboards continue to be overwhelmed with phone calls as well, and reminded those attempting to schedule an appointment must go through the ADPH call center and not local hospitals.
Residents seeking general information about COVID-19, the COVID-19 Information Hotline continues to be available at 1-800-270-7268 for general questions.
“We recognize that demand for vaccine exceeds supply,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Friday. “While there is still an insufficient amount of the vaccine supply, we want to maximize our resources to help protect Alabamians at high risk. County health departments are working with their local points of distribution to assess what their vaccination reach has been. Decisions about the next groups to vaccinate are made at the community level with community engagement. If the very high-risk population has been covered adequately, providers can then begin vaccinating people in the other priority groups.”
ADPH and the Alabama Medicaid Agency have received reports of citizens being contacted at their homes for the purpose of being offered COVID-19 vaccinations at home. In addition, individuals claiming to be employees of the Medicaid Agency are contacting recipients by phone or in person and offering free COVID-19 testing.
Harris, Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie McGee Azar and Attorney General Steve Marshall warn that this is a scam and anyone who is contacted about an offer for free in-home COVID-19 testing or vaccinations should immediately end the contact.
The public is encouraged to report such calls to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-5658 or via email to ConstituentAffairs@AlabamaAG.gov.
All vaccination locations can be viewed at this link, https://go.usa.gov/xARKp and additional specific information, such as what to bring and what to wear, will be provided when appointments are made.
If a person wants to be vaccinated at sites other than a county health department, such as a private provider, individuals should contact those sites directly.
For information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit https://go.usa.gov/xARKE.