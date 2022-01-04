COVID burning through state; cases far out number treatment supplies

The latest coronavirus variant is spreading across Alabama like “wildfire,” the state’s health officer said Tuesday.

The omicron variant is so contagious that Dr. Scott Harris said it is likely most of the state’s residents could become infected at some point. Omicron is more contagious than delta and far more contagious than the original virus that sparked a global pandemic nearly two years ago.

“Really the take home point from what’s going on right now is the omicron variant that is becoming the predominant variant in this country is incredibly contagious,” Harris said during a media briefing. “It is much more contagious than the delta variant. It is many times more contagious than anything we have seen before … and it is just spreading like wildfire. It will infect everyone in this state at some point probably, or most of them.”

Harris urged residents who can to get vaccinated and get a booster shot as a means to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“Being fully vaccinated and boosted seems to protect most people against serious illness or hospitalization or death,” Harris said.