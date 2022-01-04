COVID burning through state; cases far out number treatment supplies

The latest coronavirus variant is spreading across Alabama like “wildfire,” the state’s health officer said Tuesday.
The omicron variant is so contagious that Dr. Scott Harris said it is likely most of the state’s residents could become infected at some point. Omicron is more contagious than delta and far more contagious than the original virus that sparked a global pandemic nearly two years ago.
“Really the take home point from what’s going on right now is the omicron variant that is becoming the predominant variant in this country is incredibly contagious,” Harris said during a media briefing. “It is much more contagious than the delta variant. It is many times more contagious than anything we have seen before … and it is just spreading like wildfire. It will infect everyone in this state at some point probably, or most of them.”
Harris urged residents who can to get vaccinated and get a booster shot as a means to protect themselves from COVID-19.
“Being fully vaccinated and boosted seems to protect most people against serious illness or hospitalization or death,” Harris said.
If data out of other countries hold true, omicron may end up being a less severe variant as far as illness goes. That, Harris said, would be the good news. An analysis out of the United Kingdom has suggested the omicron variant resulted in death about half as often as the delta variant.
“Here in Alabama, our experience with delta was about 2% of all people died who were infected with that,” Harris said.
If only 1% of people infected with omicron die, Harris said, that’s still 10 times the rate of deaths from influenza.
“We certainly hope that it’s less serious overall,” he said.
The omicron variant was first identified in late November, and Harris said the Alabama Department of Public Health doesn’t have a lot of good data yet because the variant is so new. But in just a few short weeks, the number of COVID cases has climbed and put each of Alabama’s 67 counties at the highest risk for community transmission.
Alabama’s positivity rate – the percentage of tests that return positive – reached a new record on Tuesday at 38.5%, and nearly four out of every 10 tests reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health are positive for the virus. Since reported tests do not include at-home antigen tests, Harris said the numbers of positive tests are likely much higher.
Daily case numbers are the highest they have been since the pandemic began in March 2020 – ranging from 4,000 to 8,000 a day over the past seven days, Harris said. Hospitalizations also shot up during the recent holidays and 1,249 people were hospitalized across the state as of Tuesday.
Compared to other COVID surges, the number of hospitalizations would normally be manageable, but Harris said the state’s hospitals have seen an increase in health care workers who have become infected or exposed. Plus, he said, it’s flu season.
Alabama still ranks low when it comes to COVID vaccinations – 2.23 million people fully vaccinated and 2.74 million people having received one or more doses of vaccine. There have been about 600,000 third doses and booster shots given in the state.
Treatments such as monoclonal antibodies and antiviral drugs have been challenging, as has getting enough testing supplies during the latest surge in cases, Harris said.
Omicron does not respond to the most predominant monoclonal antibody therapies used in the U.S., but it does respond to a therapy called sotrovimab, which is produced by GlaxoSmithKline. However, supply is very limited – Alabama’s weekly allocation of sotrovimab is currently 420 doses, Harris said.
Alabama has also received 780 courses of the oral antiviral drug Paxlovid, produced by Pfizer, and the state is set to receive more than 3,000 courses of an oral antiviral drug produced by Merck.
The antiviral pills are taken at home – multiple pills taken twice a day over five days. A course of the Merck drug is a total of 40 capsules over five days, according to the Food and Drug Administration. A Paxlovid course consists of 30 tablets over five days.
“There’s not nearly enough to go around,” Harris said.
There are currently no public health orders in effect in Alabama, and except for school buses and other federal programs, local school districts have been left to make their own choices on mask mandates and other protective measures.
And while COVID may be here to stay, Harris said it’s a mistake to compare COVID to the flu because even milder variants can cause more deaths than the flu. Vaccinations and limiting the spread of the virus is the only way to protect those who are most vulnerable, he said.
“This is absolutely not the same as the flu,” Harris said. “At the same time, we may just have to accept that we’re going to be dealing with it and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do.”
