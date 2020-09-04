COVID dashboard: Six students, six employees tested positive at Dothan City Schools

Dothan City Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard shows that six students and six employees have tested positive for the virus ahead of school reopening on Tuesday.

The dashboard, which went live on Thursday, shows cumulative numbers for how many students and staff have received positive test results and how many have been in close contact and were quarantined as a result.

So far, 100 students and 18 employees have been quarantined after exposure.

Most of the positive cases reported are related to Dothan Wolves Football Team practices and have delayed the high school’s football season by two weeks. Their first game is Friday at 7 p.m. against Enterprise High School.

Public Information Officer Meagan Dorsey said numbers should be updated weekly in an effort to be transparent with the community.

Superintendent Phyllis Edwards said when the school year begins, imposed quarantines will have to be decided case-by-case and students and employees will have to be ready to shift on a dime to virtual education. She said she was unsure how the presence of COVID-19 would affect the Wolves’ football schedule, but pointed to several other Alabama schools systems that have postponed their season or cancelled it entirely.