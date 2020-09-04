COVID dashboard: Six students, six employees tested positive at Dothan City Schools

Dothan City Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard shows that six students and six employees have tested positive for the virus ahead of school reopening on Tuesday.
The dashboard, which went live on Thursday, shows cumulative numbers for how many students and staff have received positive test results and how many have been in close contact and were quarantined as a result.
So far, 100 students and 18 employees have been quarantined after exposure.
Most of the positive cases reported are related to Dothan Wolves Football Team practices and have delayed the high school’s football season by two weeks. Their first game is Friday at 7 p.m. against Enterprise High School.
Public Information Officer Meagan Dorsey said numbers should be updated weekly in an effort to be transparent with the community.
Superintendent Phyllis Edwards said when the school year begins, imposed quarantines will have to be decided case-by-case and students and employees will have to be ready to shift on a dime to virtual education. She said she was unsure how the presence of COVID-19 would affect the Wolves’ football schedule, but pointed to several other Alabama schools systems that have postponed their season or cancelled it entirely.
Football games have caused some concern in the community as social distancing has not been enforced at many area stadiums during game time.
Edwards said while school officials would implement social distancing guidelines at the local stadium, enforcement would have to fall on local police monitoring the stadium.
While new cases have been on an overall downward trajectory in the Wiregrass the past couple of weeks, new cases continue to abound and many counties in Alabama have experienced more cases as educational institutions reopen for instruction.
As of Friday morning, Houston County has had 1,892 cumulative cases – 182 in the last two weeks. Dale County, which opened schools in the middle of August has had 83 cases in the last two weeks to total 1,129 in all. Dale County is also leading in deaths. It has had 41 deaths since the pandemic started in March and has added five in the last week.
Barbour County has had 33 new cases to total 1,892 cases; Coffee added 87 to total 963; Covington added 64 to total 804; Geneva added 47 to total 388; Henry added 44 to total 342; Pike added 72 to total 837.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.