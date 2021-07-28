COVID numbers keep rising

The numbers just keep going up.
Wednesday, Alabama saw more new cases of COVID-19 added to its total. Hospitalizations shot up to 1,181 people now being treated at hospitals around the state – the highest hospitalizations have reached since February. Locally, Southeast Health reported 60 patients with COVID-19, up from the 48 patients reported on Tuesday. Flowers Hospital reported 37 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, up from the 24 reported at the beginning of the week.
The surge over the last three weeks has been attributed to the highly-contagious Delta variant, which has surpassed other variants around the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC changed its guidance on masks Tuesday, recommending masking in public indoor spaces even for fully vaccinated people in areas where transmission is high.
The CDC also is now recommending universal masking for all teachers, students, staff and visitors to K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status. Alabama no longer has a mask mandate, but the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) guidance for returning to school will follow CDC recommendations. The final decision on masks is still being left to school districts, according to ADPH.
Students return to classrooms as early as next week in most Wiregrass school districts with a few districts, such as Dothan and Daleville, resuming classes the second and third weeks of August.
The Medical Association of the State of Alabama will host a Facebook Live webcast on Thursday at 4 p.m. with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatric infectious disease expert at UAB, to discuss vaccinating children against COVID-19 and best practices for returning to school. Parents and others will be able to submit questions as they watch the discussion on the medical association’s Facebook page.
And Ozark City Schools has partnered with Dale Medical Center and Ozark Pediatric Clinic to host a COVID-19 Vaccination and Information Clinic on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perry Recreation Center. Local doctors and nurses will be on hand to answer questions about the virus and vaccinations and free Pfizer vaccines will be available for anyone age 12 and up.
In a Tuesday briefing with news media, Harris said outbreaks are expected when schools resume in-person learning. Vaccinations are only available to those ages 12 and older.
“Schools are going to be starting very soon,” Dr. Scott Harris said. “Obviously, that is an area of concern as you start bringing people from multiple households back together, particularly those kids under age 12 that don’t have the opportunity to be vaccinated. I think it’s inevitable that we will see some outbreaks. We recognize the reality of that situation. We also feel very strongly kids need to be back in school in person.”
Harris encouraged people to get vaccinated in order to quell the increase in cases and hospitalizations. Each time someone gets infected, Harris said, it’s an opportunity for the virus to mutate once again.
There are nearly 1.59 million people in Alabama who are fully vaccinated and nearly 2 million who have received one or more doses of vaccine. The state continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country despite efforts to encourage more people to get vaccinated and the availability of vaccine doses in about 1,400 sites around Alabama, Harris said.
“The most effective way to prevent COVID is to get vaccinated – period,” Harris said during the briefing. “We want everyone to hear that message. We have three safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19 that prevent infection; they prevent serious illness; they prevent death.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.