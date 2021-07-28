COVID numbers keep rising

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Medical Association of the State of Alabama will host a Facebook Live webcast on Thursday at 4 p.m. with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatric infectious disease expert at UAB, to discuss vaccinating children against COVID-19 and best practices for returning to school. Parents and others will be able to submit questions as they watch the discussion on the medical association’s Facebook page.

And Ozark City Schools has partnered with Dale Medical Center and Ozark Pediatric Clinic to host a COVID-19 Vaccination and Information Clinic on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perry Recreation Center. Local doctors and nurses will be on hand to answer questions about the virus and vaccinations and free Pfizer vaccines will be available for anyone age 12 and up.

In a Tuesday briefing with news media, Harris said outbreaks are expected when schools resume in-person learning. Vaccinations are only available to those ages 12 and older.