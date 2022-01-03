COVID positivity rate for Alabama continues climb

After reaching low positivity rates in testing and a marked drop in hospitalizations before the holidays, Alabama is back fully in the red with a high overall transmission risk and a new high for the number of positive COVID-19 test results.
Alabama’s testing positivity rate reached 36.4% on Monday with 1,102 people hospitalized around the state. The positivity rate is determined by the number of positive nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT) out of the total number of nucleic acid tests administered over the past seven days.
During the surge in cases caused by the delta variant, the state’s moving seven-day positivity rate reached 23% in August. The rate had dropped to 4.9% by Nov. 1, and just a few days before Christmas, the positivity rate was still only 8.4%, according to data collected from the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
But by New Year’s, the positivity rate had climbed to record highs for the state.
In Southeast Alabama, positivity rates varied as of Monday: Barbour County, 34.9%; Coffee County, 29%; Covington County, 21.1%; Dale County, 31.9%; Geneva County, 14.8%; Henry County, 28.8%; Houston County, 29.1%; and Pike County, 26%.
As of Monday, Dothan’s Southeast Health had 21 people hospitalized and Flowers Hospital had 15 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
Overall, the Wiregrass ended 2021 with 38,378 cases of COVID-19 and 835 deaths due to the virus reported throughout the year, bringing the area’s total to 62,974 cases and 1,416 deaths since the pandemic started in March 2020. In the first three days of 2022, there were 157 cases of COVID-19 reported among the eight counties and no deaths.
Since the pandemic’s beginnings, Alabama has reported 913,603 cases and 16,455 deaths due to COVID-19.
Statewide, there are 2.22 million people fully vaccinated and 2.7 million who have received one or more doses of vaccine.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is scheduled to hold a media briefing on Tuesday to give an update on Alabama’s mitigation efforts in the face of the latest surge.
Health officials have warned that the new omicron variant is even more contagious than the delta variant. Early reports suggested omicron does not cause the severe illness that delta did, but Harris and doctors associated with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama have emphasized vaccinations and boosters as the way people can protect themselves.
The omicron variant does not respond to the predominant monoclonal antibody therapies used in the U.S. Monoclonal antibodies are given in the first five to seven days of symptoms and have helped reduce hospitalizations and serious illness among COVID patients.
The Department of Health and Human Servicers actually paused supply allocations of monoclonal antibodies produced by pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly – which is a combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab – and Regeneron, which produces the monoclonal therapy REGEN-COV.
Flowers Hospital suspended the infusion treatments on Dec. 30 due to the pause in supply. The hospital has administered monoclonal antibodies since December 2020 and even installed mobile infusion units this year to increase access to the therapies.
The federal government did resume shipments of sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody therapy produced by GlaxoSmithKline, because it has shown to still be effective against the omicron variant. Supplies of sotrovimab, however, are limited.
Health officials have also suggested an increase in testing, including at-home tests prior to large gatherings. Such at-home tests are hard to find in certain areas as demand for them increases.
