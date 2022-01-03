COVID positivity rate for Alabama continues climb

Overall, the Wiregrass ended 2021 with 38,378 cases of COVID-19 and 835 deaths due to the virus reported throughout the year, bringing the area’s total to 62,974 cases and 1,416 deaths since the pandemic started in March 2020. In the first three days of 2022, there were 157 cases of COVID-19 reported among the eight counties and no deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since the pandemic’s beginnings, Alabama has reported 913,603 cases and 16,455 deaths due to COVID-19.

Statewide, there are 2.22 million people fully vaccinated and 2.7 million who have received one or more doses of vaccine.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is scheduled to hold a media briefing on Tuesday to give an update on Alabama’s mitigation efforts in the face of the latest surge.

Health officials have warned that the new omicron variant is even more contagious than the delta variant. Early reports suggested omicron does not cause the severe illness that delta did, but Harris and doctors associated with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama have emphasized vaccinations and boosters as the way people can protect themselves.