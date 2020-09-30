COVID quarantines 300 Houston County School students, staff

Houston County Schools currently has more than 300 students and staff members in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed.
The bulk of positive cases and quarantined individuals attend Cottonwood High School, where the number of students in isolation has led to cancelled football and volleyball games. Other cases are dispersed among the other nine schools in the system.
System-wide, Superintendent David Sewell said 14 students have tested positive in the last two weeks – eight are Cottonwood High School students. Additionally, six teachers or staff members – two at Cottonwood – and one substitute teacher have also tested positive for the virus.
At Cottonwood, 116 staff and students have been sent home to self-isolate after possible exposure to the virus, in accordance with Alabama Department of Public Health guidance. Cottonwood High School has 750 students enrolled virtually and in-person. An additional 185 students and staff members among other schools have also been quarantined.
As of Wednesday morning, Sewell said no student or staff member that has been quarantined to exposure have tested positive for the virus, indicating there hasn’t been in-school transmission of the virus.
“In some cases, it’s been a virtual student that has come to campus for sports or some extracurricular activity and exposed a traditional student,” Sewell said. “As far as we know as of this morning, none of the students that have been exposed and sent home have come down with COVID, so it seems they’re not catching it at school; they’re being infected at home or somewhere outside the school.”
Sewell said the schools are continuing to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing, though maintaining six-feet of distance is more difficult in some classes because of class size.
“We’re just trying hard to get through this pandemic. It is a chore, but I feel like we’re doing an adequate job,” Sewell said.
Other area school systems also continue to be affected by COVID.
Dale County Schools reported two students and two staff members have tested positive in the last two weeks, and the Dothan City School’s COVID dashboard shows there are currently six positive students, and six positive staff members. Dothan City School also reported that 100 students and 18 employees are quarantined due to exposure.
This week, Coffee County Schools reported three additional cases of COVID-19 affecting one faculty member at Zion Chapel School and two students at New Brockton High School.
Wednesday during a press conference, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced that over 1 million rapid COVID-19 tests recently supplied by the federal government would be largely sent to Alabama’s K-12 schools.
“These rapid response tests are going to be a welcome resource as we work to get our students back in the classroom and Alabamians back to work,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement on Tuesday. “As we anticipate a successful vaccine in the near future, providing Alabamians – especially our students and vulnerable citizens – with this free resource will be another critical tool in the toolbox to combat COVID-19.”
The percentage of positive COVID tests continues on a downward trend. During the Wednesday press conference, Harris said tests that have returned positive results are now around 7%, significantly down from 19% at the end of July.
Alabama has seen 137,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 14,234 new cases in the last 14 days. There have been 2,399 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus illness across the state.
The Wiregrass continues to combat the virus, but the prospect is looking better as local COVID-related hospitalizations have plateaued over the last several weeks.
Among Wiregrass counties, there have been 1,219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 14 days as of Sept. 30 and 7,943 cases of the virus reported since the pandemic reached Alabama in March.
Houston County leads the Wiregrass with 2,183 confirmed cases since March with 383 cases in the last 14 days. Barbour County has had 677 confirmed cases with 87 cases in the last 14 days; Coffee County has had 1,157 confirmed cases with 161 in the last 14 days; Covington County has had 878 cases with 155 in the last 14 days; Dale County has had 1,190 cases since March with 152 new cases in the last 14 days; Geneva County has seen 518 cases total with 118 in the last 14 days; Henry County has had 397 cases reported with 67 new cases in the last 14 days; and Pike County has had 943 confirmed cases since March with 96 cases in the last 14 days.
There have been 114 deaths in the Wiregrass attributed to COVID-19.
