COVID quarantines 300 Houston County School students, staff

Houston County Schools currently has more than 300 students and staff members in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed.

The bulk of positive cases and quarantined individuals attend Cottonwood High School, where the number of students in isolation has led to cancelled football and volleyball games. Other cases are dispersed among the other nine schools in the system.

System-wide, Superintendent David Sewell said 14 students have tested positive in the last two weeks – eight are Cottonwood High School students. Additionally, six teachers or staff members – two at Cottonwood – and one substitute teacher have also tested positive for the virus.

At Cottonwood, 116 staff and students have been sent home to self-isolate after possible exposure to the virus, in accordance with Alabama Department of Public Health guidance. Cottonwood High School has 750 students enrolled virtually and in-person. An additional 185 students and staff members among other schools have also been quarantined.

As of Wednesday morning, Sewell said no student or staff member that has been quarantined to exposure have tested positive for the virus, indicating there hasn’t been in-school transmission of the virus.