COVID testing clinic held Wednesday in Dothan

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will be held in Dothan Wednesday morning in response to the recent demand for testing.
The Southeastern Public Health District will hold the testing clinic at the Houston County Health Department, located at 1781 E. Cottonwood Road in Dothan on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 8 until 11 a.m.
Due to the increased demand and a limited supply of rapid testing, PCR specimen collection kits will be used. Persons tested are asked to please allow five to seven days to receive results.
While most people experience milder symptoms, the highly-transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has led to an increase in cases around the state, adding to the demand for testing. People with mild symptoms have been asked not to visit hospital emergency rooms for testing but to contact their primary physician, an urgent care center or their local health department.
Alabama currently has a 43.6% positivity rate and reported 2,566 people hospitalized around the state as of Tuesday. Since the pandemic started in 2020, the state has had nearly 1.1 million cases reported. Daily case numbers reached 10,000 and higher in recent weeks during the omicron surge, which also led to the highest rate of pediatric hospitalizations since the pandemic began. There have been 80 deaths reported so far for 2022 on the Alabama Department of Public Health's online dashboard. Ten of those deaths were in the Wiregrass — two people from Geneva County, five from Houston County, and three from Pike County.
As of Tuesday, there were 82 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at Southeast Health in Dothan.
The Dothan clinic is a one-time testing event due to the recent demand for COVID-19 testing, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The demand will be evaluated to determine the need for future drive-thru testing clinics.
A testing clinic at Enterprise State Community College is being held through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The Enterprise clinic is utilizing a Yale saliva PCR test, which can provide results within 24 to 48 hours.