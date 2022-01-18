COVID testing clinic held Wednesday in Dothan

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will be held in Dothan Wednesday morning in response to the recent demand for testing.

The Southeastern Public Health District will hold the testing clinic at the Houston County Health Department, located at 1781 E. Cottonwood Road in Dothan on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 8 until 11 a.m.

Due to the increased demand and a limited supply of rapid testing, PCR specimen collection kits will be used. Persons tested are asked to please allow five to seven days to receive results.

While most people experience milder symptoms, the highly-transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has led to an increase in cases around the state, adding to the demand for testing. People with mild symptoms have been asked not to visit hospital emergency rooms for testing but to contact their primary physician, an urgent care center or their local health department.