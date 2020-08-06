COVID testing opportunities added to Dothan, Enterprise; Ozark clinic moves location next week

The Southeastern Public Health District is adding more COVID-19 testing opportunities in Enterprise and Dothan through August as demand increases.
Testing sites will be available on alternating Friday’s with the schedule as follows:
>> Coffee County Health Department in Enterprise on Aug. 7 and 21 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
>>Houston County Farm Center in Dothan on Aug. 14 and 28 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Appointments are not required. Testing is available to patients who meet the testing criteria and while supplies last. No retesting will be done.
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following -- fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.
Testing criteria are as follows:
>>Persons with symptoms
>>Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms
>>Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction
ADPH advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
>>Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds
>>Social distance by staying six feet away from others
>>Avoid people who are sick
>>Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible
>>Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others
>>Cover coughs and sneezes
>>Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
>>Monitor your health
According to the latest ADPH numbers, the number of new daily cases has steadily declined in Wiregrass counties over the last several days. In the last 24 hours, the eight counties added 52 COVID cases. Houston County added 14 cases giving it a total 1,348; Barbour added one to total 565; Coffee added 11 to total 736; Dale added four to total 802; Geneva added five to total 248; Henry added two to total 249; Pike added 15 to total 687; and Covington didn’t add any to total 716.
The 14-day averages for all counties have decreased since this time last week.
Dale County has now had 23 COVID deaths, surpassing Covington County with 20. So far, 75 in the Wiregrass have perished from the virus.
Alabama has had 93,402 COVID cases and 1,654 related deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.