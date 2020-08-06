COVID testing opportunities added to Dothan, Enterprise; Ozark clinic moves location next week

The Southeastern Public Health District is adding more COVID-19 testing opportunities in Enterprise and Dothan through August as demand increases.

Testing sites will be available on alternating Friday’s with the schedule as follows:

>> Coffee County Health Department in Enterprise on Aug. 7 and 21 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

>>Houston County Farm Center in Dothan on Aug. 14 and 28 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Appointments are not required. Testing is available to patients who meet the testing criteria and while supplies last. No retesting will be done.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following -- fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

Testing criteria are as follows:

>>Persons with symptoms

>>Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms