COVID transmission risk dropping among Wiregrass counties

More Wiregrass counties have been downgraded from a high transmission risk for COVID-19 as the delta surge appears to keep easing.

As of Thursday, only Covington, Dale and Geneva counties locally were still labeled as having a high risk of overall level of community transmission. While Barbour County is considered to have a moderate transmission risk, all other Wiregrass counties are listed as having a substantial risk.

Alabama is now listed as having a substantial overall community transmission risk, although a good portion of counties are still considered to have high transmission risks.

Hospitalizations statewide have dropped down to 793 as of Thursday.

An overall level of community transmission is considered high risk – indicated by the color red on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard – if over the past seven days a county has a percent positivity rate greater than 10% and a new case rate that is greater than 100 cases per 100,000 persons.

Percent positivity is the rate of positive results among the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted.