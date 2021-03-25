COVID vaccination clinic open until 5 p.m. today at Ozark Civic Center

The Alabama National Guard will be holding its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Ozark Civic Center until 5 p.m. today.

The public is encouraged to attend the clinic, which is doing first doses. The Ozark Civic Center is located at 320 E. College St.

The Alabama National Guard is conducting clinics around the state, including the Wiregrass.

In Henry County, a clinic will be held Friday at Calvary Baptist Church in Abbeville for first doses with second doses given April 16.

On April 8, a vaccination clinic will be held at the Sportsplex in Troy at 701 Enzor Road for first dose; second dose is April 29.

And on April 9, a clinic will be held at Baker Hill School in Barbour County with the second dose given April 30.