Cowarts native selected as Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Combat Systems Department

A 2009 Ashford High School graduate and Cowarts native has been selected as Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Combat Systems Department.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Smith returned home June 16, marking the end of a seven-month deployment aboard USS Harry S. Truman.
Since departing its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia in November 2019, the aircraft carrier sailed in the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.
Smith is an interior communications electrician aboard the carrier. Smith is responsible for troubleshooting and repairing telephones, navigation systems, announcing systems, television equipment and cabling, alarm systems and safety equipment.
“My favorite part of the job is being able to repair something or restore operability to equipment and seeing how happy it makes people and knowing that I am an integral part of the ship’s mission,” said Smith.
Following a scheduled return from deployment in March, after operating in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, Truman remained underway in the Western Atlantic as a certified and ready carrier force ready for tasking.
As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe, the Truman continued to conduct operations underway, minimizing the potential spread of the virus aboard the ships, in order to maintain maritime stability and security and ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
Truman sailed more than 56,000 nautical miles, deploying dynamically to support dual-carrier operations, air defense exercises, anti-submarine warfare exercises, and interoperability with joint services and with allies and partners. The ship also completed multiple strait and choke point transits, to include the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal and the Bab-el Mandeb Strait, while operating under three Combatant Commanders – U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), U.S. European Command (EUCOM), and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).
Smith said her proudest accomplishment over deployment was being selected as Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Combat Systems Department.
Truman demonstrated the Navy's continuing regional commitment to EUCOM and CENTCOM areas of responsibility by hosting 80 embarked guests, including political and military leaders from eight ally and partner nations. These embarks directly supported U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet theater security objectives and greatly enhanced U.S. relationships and partnerships with multiple NATO ally and partner nations and Gulf Cooperation Council members.
“I’m so very proud of all our sailors!” said Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh, commanding officer of Truman. “Their resilience, perseverance, and utter dedication to mission has been nothing short of exemplary. It has been my greatest honor to serve as Truman’s commanding officer this deployment!”
According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.
The foundation of the Navy the nation needs includes a focus on warfighting, warfighters and the future of the fighting force.
Throughout the deployment, Truman performed numerous training exercises to develop tactical competencies. From carrier strike force operations as the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, to exercises with partner navies and forces, the ship developed key skillsets to maintain readiness and interoperability. While conducting stability operations in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, the strike group was called upon during an international crisis to assert American commitment to the region and act as a primary de-escalatory catalyst.
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Smith, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Smith is honored to carry on the family tradition.
"My paternal great-grandfather Ralph Thomas Smith 'Smitty' was a WWII Army veteran, paternal grandfather Frank Thomas Sr. was a Navy veteran, paternal grandfather Frankie Sawyer was a Navy veteran and retired Air Guard, maternal great-grandfather William Thomas Boatwright 'Bill' was a WWII Army veteran, my father Frank Thomas Jr. is an Air Guard veteran, my brother Jordan Thomas is a Navy veteran, my brother Austin Broadway is in the Army Reserves, my brother Avery Broadway is in the Air Force and my husband Joshua Smith is a Navy Veteran," said Smith.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Smith, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“I joined the Navy to support my family and show patriotism for my country,” added Smith.
