No matter how different one’s life path has been, all can agree that the bridge of time between youth and adulthood can be challenging to navigate. Local artist Carolyn Cowper, 24, explores the joy, frustration, and humor of this era in her premiere art exhibition, “I Thought It Was Funny” on display through Feb. 25 at The Bells Gallery in Dothan.

“I enjoy the irony of humor in art,” Cowper says, exploring this “humor” through canvases covered in bold colors, big juxtaposing shapes, striking layers, and occasional childlike drawings. The past six months have consisted of Cowper building the collection, approaching each canvas with an idea, and allowing the arduous work to pull emotions and expressions out of her.

Growing up in a creative household in Auburn, she discovered through drawing and interior design courses at the University of Alabama that art and graphic design was going to be her career path. Graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2021, Cowper is one of the first in her graduating class to have a solo gallery show.

“It’s exciting,” she said. “There’s something really tender about this body of work, and having multiple people put effort, love, and passion into it makes it come to life even more so.”

Those “people” are the members of the Dothan art collective, The Untrained Edit, of which Cowper has been a member for roughly a year and a half. Eleven local artists, four retailers, and The Bell’s Gallery use Cherokee+Main, located at 1861-1 West Main Street in Dothan, to sell their work and find support in one another. “I would not be making art at the capacity I am if it weren’t for this community,” Cowper said. “Community is vital for artists, and it takes many hands to make an exhibition happen.” Her creations, expressed on both paper and canvas, range from $90 to $2,200.

“As artists, we want to create art that’s an extension of the individual…an affirmation of life, really” Cowper said as she looked at Color Me Blue, a work from the collection that has garnered a lot of attention from gallery visitors, and has already been purchased for $1,400. The most difficult work in the collection to create, Color Me Blue’s strikingly pigmented blue lines were painted over Cowper’s original piece. Viewers feel as though they are looking through a cage, witnessing the heaviness of two paintings on one canvas.

Locker Room Talk, another purchased piece, inspired Cowper to expand beyond the canvas. Utilizing the final days and hours leading up to opening night, she brings a large gallery wall to life with her paintbrush. “I think [the wall paint] is vital to the show, in that it exaggerates the idea of layering.” Layering is where Cowper shines, using primarily acrylic paint and various mixed media, audiences are reminded through her art, that the journey from the school yard to the workforce can peel back layers of disillusionment, and force us to transform our emotions into rationality.

The most challenging aspect of preparing for the opening was keeping Cowper’s canvases secret. “Normally when Carolyn makes something, somebody wants to buy it pretty quickly, so she had to keep the creations to herself,” said Holly Meyers, gallerist and curator of The Bells Gallery. Cowper’s exhibition has met many art lovers across the southeast with “interest and congratulatory praises. She’s in the discovery period, and we’ve sold a lot!” Meyers added.

Cowper’s success is no surprise. According to the annual survey conducted by Art Basel and UBS, high net worth individuals are investing in female artists more than ever, with female artists presence in collections up by 7% in 5 years, Forbes.com reported.

Wiregrass residents are invited to stroll through The Bells Gallery. Whether to purchase or simply enjoy, one can meditate on an up-and-coming local artist’s expression of a complex time in life we all can resonate with, and maybe find a little funny.

To view or purchase items from the exhibition “I Thought It Was Funny,” one can visit The Bells Gallery Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday by appointment only. All works are also available online through thebellsgallery.com (@thebellsgallery), and more works by Cowper available at cowparts.myportfolio.com (@cowp_arts).