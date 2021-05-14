Cox receives DAR Junior ROTC Medal

The Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter selected Cadet Kendall H. Cox of the Enterprise High School JROTC Battalion as their recipient of the DAR Junior ROTC Medal.

This award is presented annually to a cadet in the graduating class who is in the upper 25 percent of the cadets in JROTC and academic subjects.

The winner must have demonstrated qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of JROTC training.

Carol Boylston, left, ASDAR John Coffee Chapter National Defense Chair, presented the award at the recent special awards presentations held at the EHS Performing Arts Center to Cox.

