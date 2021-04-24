Crews work to restore services knocked out by storms

Waves of severe weather toppled trees and caused power, internet and cable outages across the region on Saturday.

The storms were part of a system that struck the central and southern U.S. on Friday, spawning at least one confirmed tornado in Texas and several reports of baseball-sized hail or larger.

It tracked east on Saturday, bringing similar hazards to nearly 30 million people across the Southeast.

A tornado warning including Ozark, Headland and Abbeville was issued before 8 a.m. Other possible tornadoes were also tracked.

Utilities and companies worked to eliminate outages throughout the region.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wiregrass Electric Cooperative said crews, contractors and visiting power crews began restoring service to more than 4,000 of its members who lost power by mid-morning. The workers had reduced outages to about 2,400 by early Saturday afternoon.

Dothan Houston County EMA announced several road closings on its Facebook page.

Macedonia Church Road was closed from Hunter Road to Goodson Road southwest of Columbia due to water over the roadway.