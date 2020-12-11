$1.4 million awarded to help crime victims in the Wiregrass

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded seven grants totaling more than $1.4 million to provide services and assistance to victims of crime in multiple Wiregrass counties.

The grants will help continue services for victims of domestic violence, child abuse, robbery, and to help families impacted by homicide, according to a news release.

“For anyone victimized by criminal activity in Alabama, I want them to know that there is help available all around the state,” Ivey said. “I commend the staff and volunteers of these organizations, and I appreciate their dedication to serving crime victims in our Wiregrass areas.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in support (of) these organizations and the victims that they serve,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

The following grants were awarded:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• $519,000 to the House of Ruth Inc. which serves domestic violence victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties.