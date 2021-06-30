 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Geneva County crash
0 Comments
alert top story

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Geneva County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic police first responders generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

HARTFORD – One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a wreck here Wednesday that involved multiple vehicles.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said the crash occurred just before noon on Highway 167 near Geneva County Road 16 south of Hartford.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Multiple ambulances from nearby towns and cities responded to the scene.

One person was life-flighted to a hospital while several others received minor injuries, Helms said.

The fatality was not identified Wednesday.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash, but has not immediately responded to requests for comment.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert