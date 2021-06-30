1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Geneva County crash

HARTFORD – One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a wreck here Wednesday that involved multiple vehicles.
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said the crash occurred just before noon on Highway 167 near Geneva County Road 16 south of Hartford.
Multiple ambulances from nearby towns and cities responded to the scene.
One person was life-flighted to a hospital while several others received minor injuries, Helms said.
The fatality was not identified Wednesday.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash, but has not immediately responded to requests for comment.
