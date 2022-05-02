1 dead in Dale County officer-related shooting; SBI leading investigation

OZARK - An investigation into an officer-related fatal shooting Monday afternoon in Dale County has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), according to a ALEA news release Monday night.

SBI special agents took over the investigation at the request of the Dale County Sheriff’s Office. The release notes that two sheriff deputies were involved in the incident.

The victim, who was fatally injured in the 4:55 p.m. incident, was identified as Samuel Ed Farnam Jr., 44, of Ozark. No officers were injured during the incident, according to the ALEA release.

No details or the exact location of the shooting were released. However, multiple media outlets reported the incident happened on U.S. Highway 231 near Deese Road.

No other details were available.

The findings of the investigation will be turned over to the Dale County District’s Attorney Office.