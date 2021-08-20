12-year-old saves siblings from Johnson Homes fire

A Dothan 12-year-old is being hailed a hero after saving his siblings from a fire at a Johnson Homes apartment Thursday night.

Dothan 9-1-1 received a structure fire report at approximately 10:49 p.m. Officers quickly arrived on scene and reported flames and visible smoke from the apartment in the 100 block of Unaka Court.

Units from the Dothan Fire Department arrived on scene to find heavy flames and smoke issuing from the structure.

“Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack on the fire while searching the residence for occupants,” Deputy Fire Chief Chris Etheredge said in a press release. “It was determined everyone had exited the structure, several with injuries.”

One of the occupants, a 12-year-old boy, re-entered the home several times to evacuate his siblings prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Fire Chief Larry Williams praised his efforts while visiting with him at a local hospital.

“The actions of this young hero saved the lives of his family last night,” Williams said.