14-year-old charged with Alabama Avenue murder

A 14-year-old juvenile has been charged with murder in the shooting of a Dothan man on Alabama Avenue that happened last Thursday.

Due to the age of the suspect, no identifying information will be released, according to a Dothan Police Department press release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Criminal investigator from the Violent Crimes Unit and Forensic Services Unit began the investigation into the murder of 27-year-old Johnnie Settle, who was shot in the 700 block of Alabama Avenue on April 29. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the juvenile and Settle had a disagreement prior to the shooting, but did not know the details of the disagreement.

Investigators made contact with multiple witnesses who were able to identify the shooter. The juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday evening, charged with murder in juvenile court, and placed in the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center.

“The Dothan Police Department would like to thank the many members of the community who came forward to assist us in bringing this case to a close,” the release stated. “The relationship with the community is a valued relationship to the Dothan Police Department.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.