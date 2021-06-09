 Skip to main content
19-year-old charged with attempted murder of cousin in Tuesday shooting
  Updated
Demarques Ward

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man has been charged with the attempted murder of his cousin, who remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested 19-year-old Demarques Ward on Wednesday while investigating a Tuesday shooting at a residence in the 1900 block of South Oates Street that left one severely injured.

Officers found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the upper torso after a verbal altercation with the suspect. He transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Ward’s bond has been set at $60,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

