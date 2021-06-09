19-year-old charged with attempted murder of cousin in Tuesday shooting

A Dothan man has been charged with the attempted murder of his cousin, who remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested 19-year-old Demarques Ward on Wednesday while investigating a Tuesday shooting at a residence in the 1900 block of South Oates Street that left one severely injured.

Officers found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the upper torso after a verbal altercation with the suspect. He transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Ward’s bond has been set at $60,000.

