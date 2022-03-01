2 Dothan Prep students arrested for bomb threat

Two Dothan Preparatory Academy students were arrested for making a bomb threat on Monday that forced the entire student body and much of the staff outside for two hours.
Each student was charged by Dothan police with making terroristic threats and is subject to expulsion from Dothan City Schools.
The bomb threat was called into the office at DPA at 12:15 p.m. on Monday and office staff and campus school resource officers immediately responded with appropriate protocols, DCS stated in a press release.
Parents were notified via the automated call out system at 12:47 p.m. once all students were safely evacuated from the building and accounted for.
At the time of the evacuation, a group of students were participating in a Black History Month event called the African American Living Wax Museum where students portrayed notable Black legends. The evacuation interrupted the program.
Money collected from entry to the event were meant to fund transition activities in Briana Gibson’s 7th and 8th grade combined self-contained class for students with disabilities of differing cognitive levels. Gibson coordinated the event and her students participated in hosting the program.
“Making a threat on a public school can have serious legal and financial consequences for the perpetrators,” DCS said. “At the very least, it disrupts the learning environment for the students and consumes staff resources.”
Law enforcement ended their sweep of the campus at 2:45 p.m. and students were allowed to return to their classrooms.
“We encourage our parents to talk with your child about the seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats, or disturbing information to a trusted adult,” DCS said. “Students also need to be aware that Dothan City Schools and law enforcement agencies take these threats very seriously and pursue prosecution even when such incidents are intended as pranks.
“Besides the possibility of criminal charges, DCS will seek restitution from the court for the disruption created by the suspects. The district will impose the strongest penalty within our Code of Conduct.
Please make sure your child is aware of these ramifications and that they understand hoaxes related to campus safety will not be tolerated.”
Making bomb threats is a Class III offense in the system’s Code of Conduct. Students who violate the rule are subjected to immediate recommendation for expulsion to the DCS Student Disciplinary Tribunal.