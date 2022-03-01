2 Dothan Prep students arrested for bomb threat

Two Dothan Preparatory Academy students were arrested for making a bomb threat on Monday that forced the entire student body and much of the staff outside for two hours.

Each student was charged by Dothan police with making terroristic threats and is subject to expulsion from Dothan City Schools.

The bomb threat was called into the office at DPA at 12:15 p.m. on Monday and office staff and campus school resource officers immediately responded with appropriate protocols, DCS stated in a press release.

Parents were notified via the automated call out system at 12:47 p.m. once all students were safely evacuated from the building and accounted for.

At the time of the evacuation, a group of students were participating in a Black History Month event called the African American Living Wax Museum where students portrayed notable Black legends. The evacuation interrupted the program.

Money collected from entry to the event were meant to fund transition activities in Briana Gibson’s 7th and 8th grade combined self-contained class for students with disabilities of differing cognitive levels. Gibson coordinated the event and her students participated in hosting the program.