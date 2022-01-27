 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Houston County men charged with trafficking meth
0 Comments
top story

2 Houston County men charged with trafficking meth

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Houston County men were arrested on Wednesday after a drug enforcement taskforce found over half a pound of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

Jamie John Newberry, 33, of Taylor, and James Curtis Adkins, 38, of Ashford, were both charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Alabama Law Enforcement State Bureau of Investigation Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force recovered the drugs while conducting a traffic stop in Dothan. Both men were arrested during the stop and taken to the Houston County Jail each with a $750,000 bond.

Adkins previously failed to make an appearance in court on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to arrest records.

The ALEA SBI ADETF-Region B is comprised of Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department, Ozark Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, and Geneva Police Department.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Slovak flying car gets approval from civil aviation regulators

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert