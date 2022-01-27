2 Houston County men charged with trafficking meth

Two Houston County men were arrested on Wednesday after a drug enforcement taskforce found over half a pound of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

Jamie John Newberry, 33, of Taylor, and James Curtis Adkins, 38, of Ashford, were both charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Members of the Alabama Law Enforcement State Bureau of Investigation Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force recovered the drugs while conducting a traffic stop in Dothan. Both men were arrested during the stop and taken to the Houston County Jail each with a $750,000 bond.

Adkins previously failed to make an appearance in court on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to arrest records.

The ALEA SBI ADETF-Region B is comprised of Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department, Ozark Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, and Geneva Police Department.

