27-year-old Dothan man dead after Thursday shooting; police seeking public's help

Dothan police are seeking information on the apparent murder of a 27-year-old Dothan man on Alabama Avenue Thursday night.

Police responded to the 700 block of Alabama Avenue on a report of a subject suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Dothan Police Department press release. Despite medical intervention, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as Johnnie Settles.

Dothan Police seek the public’s help to solve the crime. Anyone with information about the crime should call Dothan PD at (334)-793-0215 or CrimeStoppers at (334)-793-7000. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

“The Dothan Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Settles,” the press release stated.

The Thursday night shooting marks the third homicide in Dothan so far in 2021. They have all been fatal shootings.

On Wednesday, Ricky Turner was shot and killed in his home on Scott Road. Dothan Police have arrested Dexter Eliott Marsh Jr., 27, of Dothan, and charged him with capital murder in that case.

Christian De-Andre McCallister, 19, of Montgomery was charged with first-degree murder in January in the death of Willis Rambo Jr., who was shot and killed on Morris Street.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

