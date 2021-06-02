 Skip to main content
5 sent to hospital in three-vehicle crash near Cottonwood Corners
Two adults and three children were transported to the hospital after a three-car crash at the intersection of Prevatt Road and Ross Clark Circle Wednesday afternoon.

The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time, according to Dothan Police Lt. Dennis Sallas.

He said the accident was caused by a T-bone crash that caused one car to turn over on its side in front of the Cottonwood Corners shopping plaza.

Sallas said it appears one car advanced through the intersection when the light was red, but crash investigators are still analyzing evidence.

