5 suspects, including 2 juveniles, charged in Pansey man’s murder

Five suspects, including two unnamed juveniles, who conspired to rob a Pansey man are charged in his shooting death, the Houston County sheriff announced on Wednesday.
Criminal investigators have been working down leads on the case since finding 58-year-old Hardy Lynn Gray dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his mobile home on Billy Cherry Road on Nov. 29.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office charged 34-year-old Cierra Lushanda Goodson, 22-year-old Mykeila Tyronese-Ariann Rowser, and 18-year-old Elijah Patrick Hazell with capital murder over the course of the two-and-a-half month long investigation. Two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were also charged with murder.
Because of a relatively new Alabama law, individuals under the age of 18 cannot be named by law enforcement.
Multiple search warrants for different locations and phone records were obtained to track down the suspects in the case.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza told reporters that Goodson was the only individual “familiar” with the victim and that the four other suspects were connected to the victim through her. All those charged participated in a scheme to rob the victim of an undisclosed sum of cash, he said, and were on Gray’s property at the time of the shooting.
Investigators recovered two handguns identified as the murder weapons used to shoot Gray five or six times. Valenza declined to say which suspects are accused of pulling the triggers.
Valenza said it’s a challenging case to track down suspects when the victim is found in his own dwelling and lives alone.
“It took a lot of work,” Valenza said. “Our investigators did an excellent job and worked around the clock.”
As for the new law which prohibits him from releasing the identities of juvenile suspects, Valenza said he does not care for it. Publically identifying murder suspects could help solve crimes in which the individuals could be possible suspects, he said.
All of the adults charged in the case are eligible to receive the death penalty or life without parole if they are convicted. Juveniles are precluded from receiving the death penalty.
The capital murder suspects are currently being held in the Houston County Jail without bond. Pat Jones, district attorney for Houston and Henry counties, said the next step in the case is preliminary hearings.
