5 suspects, including 2 juveniles, charged in Pansey man’s murder

Investigators recovered two handguns identified as the murder weapons used to shoot Gray five or six times. Valenza declined to say which suspects are accused of pulling the triggers.

Valenza said it’s a challenging case to track down suspects when the victim is found in his own dwelling and lives alone.

“It took a lot of work,” Valenza said. “Our investigators did an excellent job and worked around the clock.”

As for the new law which prohibits him from releasing the identities of juvenile suspects, Valenza said he does not care for it. Publically identifying murder suspects could help solve crimes in which the individuals could be possible suspects, he said.

All of the adults charged in the case are eligible to receive the death penalty or life without parole if they are convicted. Juveniles are precluded from receiving the death penalty.

The capital murder suspects are currently being held in the Houston County Jail without bond. Pat Jones, district attorney for Houston and Henry counties, said the next step in the case is preliminary hearings.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

